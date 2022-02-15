Dubai: UAE-based retail giant Lulu will invest Rs4 billion (Dh195 million) for setting up a food park in Kalamassery, Kerala. This is over and above the recent investments of Rs11 billion (Dh536 million) in Noida, Srinagar and Kochi.
The project is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2023.
Lulu also said it imported the first consignment of Indian eggs, which were banned for the last 15 years, into the UAE.
Lulu also unveiled and launched its new private label brand ‘Goodness Forever’ at Gulfood 2022. Under this brand, Lulu will manufacture and sell a large range of premium specialty products such as organic, free-from range, sugar free and similar healthy food products. These products are being manufactured exclusively for Lulu by leading food companies in Italy, Spain and UK.