Dubai: Robinsons - one of the UAE’s largest department stores that stocked high-end designers, beauty products, and home goods at Dubai Festival City - brought down its shutters on March 28 for good, Gulf News has learned.
A few patrons received a ‘Good Bye from Robinsons’ message informing them about the closure. The brand, one of the biggest names in the Far East, is owned by Al-Futtaim Group.
The Dubai Festival City location opened March 2017 and had a prominent presence as the anchor store.
“While we have truly enjoyed bringing the best of fashion, beauty, and homeware to you, it is with regret that we inform you that Robinsons will be closing its doors on 28th March 2021," the note said. "It has been an honour to serve your lifestyle needs and we hope you continue your retail journey with Al Futtaim Group.”
The note, signed by the 'Robinsons Family', thanked customers for their patronage and offered an update on the loyalty membership points. “As a continued recognition of your loyalty, all Blue Cashback acquired from purchases at Robinsons will still be redeemable in all participating outlets and stores,” it added.
A comment from Al Futtaim Group is awaited.