Alliance will soon finalise land for planned farm for high-quality fruits and veggies

An existing farm operated by Pure Harvest. The company will now scout around for additional land to develop an environment-controlled farm, whose produce will make it to the stores of The Sultan Centre. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: The Sultan Centre, a Kuwaiti supermarket operator, is venturing into ‘agri-tech’ through a deal with Pure Harvest Smart Farms, by which the latter will build a ‘hi-tech’ farm to produce locally grown fruits and vegetables. These will then find their way into retail outlets operated by The Sultan Centre and onto dining tables.

The promoters are in the process of securing the land for the farm.

“We have not yet selected the final site for the new project… but considering many alternatives,” said Sky Kurtz, CEO of Pure Harvest. “TSC is supporting us in this search, as is our investment partner Wafra.

“We welcome land owning partners to approach us with suitable lands that are level, have access to necessary infrastructure, and, ideally, within reasonable proximity of population centers, which will minimize transport and maximize freshness).

“And they should not be co-located or exposed to any potential contaminants (industrial refuse, waste, potential contaminants, etc.).”

It was this summer that Pure Harvest secured a multi-stage investment valued at over $100 million from Wafra International Investment Company. These funds will drive research, development and deployment of controlled-environment agriculture solutions in Kuwait and across the region.

Fund deployment

Pure Harvest will invest $30 million plus to build the facilities to supply several crops and to provide a visitor experience center, “where TSC customers can learn how we grow, sample products, educate themselves and their children about high-tech farming, about sustainability, and about the future of food in the GCC,” said Kurtz.

Going for more

For The Sultan Centre, the Pure Harvest deal expands its growing interests in the food supply side of the business. S far, it has had ties with “traditional” food producers in Kuwait.