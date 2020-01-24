Mumbai wants its shops and restaurants to be open all night; Will other cities follow?

Mumbai wants to be a city that never sleeps. The state government is allowing malls, restaurants and shops in select locations to be open all through the night. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai: Mumbai - the heart and soul of India’s high-life - wants you to shop and dine all night long... but within certain limits.

Starting end of this month itself, Mumbai will join the ranks of those global cities that never sleep. The Maharashtra government is allowing shops and eateries at select locations in Mumbai to be open on a 24-hour basis, seven days a week basis. And business owners have the flexibility to decide whether they want to do so or not. Even malls can join in for the 24x7 business cycle.

Establishments in commercial districts such as Nariman Point and Bandra Kurla Complex are eligible to this route, as part of an initiative the state government is rolling out to turnaround a lacklustre economy. The retail sector, in particular, has been particularly hard hit as consumers feel they are better off holding on to their cash rather than splurge on non-essentials.

The Maharashtra government, ruled by a coalition led by the Shiv Sena, reckons that a potential solution lies in offering consumers - especially the younger set - an all-night shopping and dining option.

As per current rules, all stores must shut by 10pm, while restaurants can run up to 1.30am. But from January 27, individual businesses can decide how long they can go on for. (But not all establishments can join in - pubs and bars must still shut by 1.30am.

But will India’s “Maximum City” be able to make a success of all-night shopping? (Maximum City refers to the title of a best-selling, Pulitzer-winning book by Suketu Mehta, which chronicled the city and its many interesting citizens, both high-fliers and the less so.)

Culture shock

Businesses and consumers will have some adjusting to do if the initiative is to succeed. And India as a rule of thumb takes time when it comes to making such adjustments. Even Mumbai, with its bustling night-life, won’t find it easy.

After all, current rules require even concerts - headlined by the biggest global acts - have to wind down by a certain time. And cops and city municipal authorities are bound to call in on establishments that try to squeeze out some more time before shutting down for the night.

But if the Mumbai move clicks, then a lot of good could emerge from it. For one, the city’s brick-and-mortar retailers can expect some boost over the long term. The state government, obviously, will be another beneficiary.

“Already, the retail sector accounts for about 10 per cent of India’s GDP and to increase it further with round-the-clock operations give the ailing economy a badly-needed booster shot,” said Shajai Jacob, CEO - GCC at Anarock, the real estate consultancy. “Retail establishments (can) up their game in the wake of the current slowdown as far as overall consumption is concerned. Many offline retailers in malls will benefit hugely as they will have a more level playing field compared to their online peers (who operate 24x7).”

Need to think this through

But retail sources suggest that making a success of 24x7 retail and dining requires certain pre-conditions. And that this model could work better in a city like Bengaluru with its tech hubs and offshore backoffice operations that need to operate 24x7. But Mumbai, where the business is mostly driven by finance rather than IT, is less of a 24x7 hotspot, they add.

That being the case, individual businesses will find it more sensible to remain open all-night on weekends and on holidays rather than do so every night. The same applies to malls as well.

“Dubai tested out all-night openings at malls - but it did so quite selectively, such as during Eid holidays,” said a retailer with extensive operations in the UAE and India. “That’s a better way to manage costs and business set targets than remain open perpetually.

“As for Mumbai, it would make sense only for a popular dining place at or near Nariman Point to benefit from the 24x7 initiative. But malls may find it prohibitively expensive remaining open all night long, except for on weekends.”

The safety factor

For other Indian cities, a 24x7 retail cycle will have far greater implications than just about whether there will be enough shoppers and diners coming through. There is the matter of safety, for the woman shopper as well as staff working at such all-night establishments.

Indian cities are yet to establish blanket security for women, who because of their career requirements have to do work beyond the 9-5 cycles. Any number of incidents will suggest this is the case, with the horrific killing and burning of a 26-year old veterinarian in Hyderabad last November being just the latest headline grabbing act. And then there was the rape and killing in 2012 of a 23-year old medical intern in Delhi.

A fact that Vinay Behl, Joint Secretary of New Delhi Traders Association, acknowledges: “People will have security concerns... but before giving permission, civil authorities in Mumbai must have considered all such issues. Delhi can replicate this model and give a boost to the local economy.

“Business has gone down drastically - 24-hour trading will be beneficial for malls and restaurants, particularly.”

Whatever be the outcome, Mumbai has made the first move in becoming a city that never sleeps. Whether it pays off for retailers, restaurants and the government will be known once January 27 comes along.