For gold shoppers, a $20 rise is always good time to cash in or update their collections

Gold is off to a good start to 2022, but the price gains will disappoint shoppers. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Gold prices did not wait long to fly off the charts early in the New Year, with early Monday international prices at $1,825 an ounce levels. That shows a gain of $20 an ounce since December 29. The Dubai Gold Rate is at Dh208.25 a gram, dampening jewellery shoppers’ hopes of some early in the year purchases at favourable rates.

For many UAE consumers holding gold jewellery, this is turning out to be a good time to cash out or update their collections. Jewellery retailers are pushing gold exchange promotions and offering discounts on manufacturing charges on any new purchase to keep shoppers/sellers interested.

December has been a relatively good month for UAE gold retailers, with tourist buying providing some much needed support. Plus, prices for the better part of the month was under $1,800 an ounce (around Dh202-Dh203 a gram in Dubai Gold Rate), and that was a level that clicked with shoppers.

“Tourists were driving the gold retail business since October, but the current Dh208-Dh209 a gram levels could be too high a level to buy at for most,” said a retailer. “The only way out is for prices to cool down soon.”

Another January high Compared to January 1, 2021, today's rates are quite a discount. A year ago, gold was at eye-popping $1,893 an ounce levels, still fresh from hitting an all-time high of $2.074 in early August 2020.

Will prices drop?

Analysts suggest that there could be some resistance if international bullion prices touch $1,835 levels. A sharp drop to $1,750 levels is not rated as much of a possibility, for now.

Through the better part of 2020, gold prices had been in the $1,795-$1,810 levels, and by and large shoppers in the UAE had accepted the fact that they were unlikely to see sub-$1,700 levels any time soon. But anything over and above $1,820 will have them hit pause on any plans to buy.