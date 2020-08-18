Dubai: The pit BBQ restaurant, Famous Dave’s, has opened its sixth outlet in the UAE - at Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain. The restaurant, best known for its beef brisket, ribs and smoked meat, is part of Tablez Food Company.
The brand offers a creative menu and informal service style. They slow-cook the meat on-site for hours over oakwood in authentic pit smokers.
The menu also offers a hearty roundup of ribs, smoked meats, and other BBQ favorites, such as Texas Beef Brisket, All American BBQ Feast, Country-Roasted Chicken, Dave’s Smokin’ Ribeye, Cowboy Steak and Cedar Plank Salmon.
In addition, guests can enjoy a selection of salads, side items and sandwiches, and home-made desserts.