The longest running pit BBQ restaurant, Famous Dave’s, has opened its sixth outlet in the UAE at Al Jimi Mall in Al-Ain. The restaurant, which is known for serving high-quality beef brisket, ribs and smoked meat complimented by a wide variety of barbecue sauces, is part of the diversified restaurant portfolio managed by Tablez Food Company.
Famous Dave’s offers a creative menu and informal service style. They slow-cook the meat on-site for hours over oakwood in authentic pit smokers. The menu offers a hearty roundup of ribs, smoked meats, and other BBQ favorites, such as Texas Beef Brisket, All American BBQ Feast, Country-Roasted Chicken, Dave’s Smokin’ Ribeye, Cowboy Steak and Cedar Plank Salmon.
In addition, guests can enjoy a selection of salads, side items and sandwiches, and scrumptious home-made desserts.
Key info:
Location: Al Jimi Mall, Ground Level, New Extension.
Timings: The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 am to 11 pm and from 11 am to 12 midnight on Friday and Saturday.