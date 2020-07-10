Even luxury labels are getting into the action and reconnecting with shoppers

The 'sale' signs are back on, and getting a spike in consumer spending will be instrumental in getting the economy back on even keel. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: There’s nothing in the world quite like shopping in Dubai.

A city known for its exotic collection of mega malls and the best and latest fashion collections. Shopping is a core part of Dubai’s identity and one of the prime drivers of the economy. The retail and wholesale category accounted for 26 per cent of its GDP in 2018, according to Dubai Statistics Centre.

Under regular circumstances, visitors flock from all over to shop here. Dubai is so tourist-friendly that shop assistants at malls are strategically hired from those countries where its tourists are big-spenders in the UAE. They include the Chinese, Russian, Arabs and Indians to serve customers better in their own language.

It all adds to the bespoke experience.

Then came COVID-19

The pandemic has struck hard, setting off a contraction in economic growth during the first quarter. This was expected. Overcoming a virulent virus isn’t an easy feat.

Even in the most normal of circumstances, the UAE’s summer months were always accompanied by a bit of a lull on consumer spend. This is the time where many expats got into the habit of “going home for summer”.

It was 23 years ago, as a means to combat quiet summers, that Dubai Summer Surprises was introduced. The shopping and entertainment event gave people something to do beyond being cooped up at home or office. A sure way to get people out of the house and a great opportunity for Dubai’s retailers to multiply sales.

Today, the economy needs that summer sales to get going more than ever before.

Dubai’s malls are operating at a 100 per cent capacity and the sale – based on initial signs - signs seem to have removed the fear factor in shopping during a global pandemic.

The festival kicked off with a 12-hour sale on Thursday that ran from 10am until 10pm at Majid Al Futtaim owned malls in Dubai. Shoppers who ventured to the malls could pick up what they wanted at 25 to 90 per cent off.

Dubai Summer Surprises official oepning ceremony at Burj Khalifah in Dubai. 9th July 2020. 9th July 2020. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

It worked

I went down there and was immediately confronted with what was a rare sight during the worst phase of COVID-19 – there were 40 people lined up outside Chanel.

As in Coco Chanel, the makers of Dh18,000 handbags. I decided to investigate. Chanel was offering 40 per cent off shoes and accessories. Any bags? No - but still…

A discount at Chanel is unheard of. As I chatted to people leaving the store, they revealed that they’ve been waiting for over 45 minutes to enter.

“This is unheard of - this never happens,” said Zahra Shinwari, one among the Chanel shoppers. “A sale at a designer store like this is so unusual.”

For Melanie Zarife, it meant heading out as soon as “I got an SMS from them announcing this sale.” She and about 3,000 other people on Chanel’s mailing list.

The question on everyone’s lips was: Was the 12-hour sale really as advertised? Mega-deals and unforgettable discounts?

In a way, yes it was. But I don’t know if that’s my shopping-hungry post-self-isolation mind talking, or if the deals were really worth it.

Generally, shopping during a sales promotion is exhausting. Discounted clothes tend to be shoved onto one rack in a corner – no such thing as aesthetics when a sale is on.

Winning them back

Image Credit: Yousra Zaki

The clothes are the main draw at the sale. Uber-luxury labels such as Chanel, Coach, Michael Kors and Salvatore Ferragamo participated in the event.

In addition, many of the fast fashion brands like Massimo Dutti, American Eagle, Mango, H&M and Forever 21 also added to the sales pitch.

The discounts on clothes were ranging between 40 to 70 per cent. Only in rare instances were merchandise listed at the elusive 90 per cent markdown.

Image Credit: Yousra Zaki

It is also worth mentioning that most electronics stores didn’t really offer attractive discounts. They did have special opportunities like "win this or that" if you spend more than X. However, the spot that properly marked down their electronics the most was Carrefour.

I spotted laptops priced at Dh800 and Dh1,000 discounts on white goods like refrigerators.

Image Credit: Yousra Zaki, Senior Features Editor

One thing for sure, the sales definitely raked in the crowd.

There’s no denying that shopping provides a major boost to the economy.

Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group, said, “With Dubai building its way back to full operations, we are working towards speeding up the recovery for the retail sector.