ZTE Axon Pro 10 devices with 5G technology are being sold online as well as in stores

Abu Dhabi: Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du, on Sunday announced the launch of 5G-enabled devices in the UAE with the company selling the ZTE Axon Pro 10 devices to customers online and in retail stores.

“As a foremost technology leader tasked with enabling digital transformation, we are committed to accelerating 5G adoption by providing advanced devices to consumers. The transformative potential of 5G will have a large social and economic impact on the country, and we are proud to be leading the evolution towards a faster, more connected future,” said Fahad Al Hassawi, Deputy CEO – Telco Services, EITC in a statement.

5G-ready ZTE Axon Pro 10 devices are available to customers in the UAE through some of du’s retail stores and the online shop. Devices are also currently being distributed to customers who have preregistered their interest in owning 5G-ready devices.