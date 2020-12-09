Al-Futtaim Malls has announced the premium retail outlet wing at Dubai Festival City Mall is set to open in Q1 2022. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Al-Futtaim Malls has announced it will be launching a fresh, new retail experience for residents and visitors to the UAE.

The premium retail outlet wing at Dubai Festival City Mall is set to open in Q1 2022, offering the world’s most prominent brands a high-quality environment closer to their customers.

Strategically located in the heart of Dubai and conveniently close to Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, with an estimated population of 3.72 million, the new Premium Outlet will be ideally positioned to attract the 500,000 households in the primary and secondary trade areas.

The space will offer seamless connectivity on the south-end of Dubai Festival City Mall, near flagship IKEA store and the InterContinental and Crowne Plaza hotels in Dubai Festival City as well as access to over 1,000 direct parking bays. It will feature distinct retail concepts for luxury and aspirational brands with 35 stores spread over 10,200 sqm of gross leasable area and offer VIP services such as personal styling and home delivery as well as an omnichannel ecommerce solutions and warehouse space for last mile delivery.

A key goal of the new proposition is to provide value to shoppers who will be able to purchase premium brands at discounts of over 40 per cent, while also delivering a social, experiential shopping experience.

Customers at the mall will also be able to avail offers and rewards through Al-Futtaim Malls’ Festival Rewards app across the outlet. A recent survey commissioned by Al-Futtaim Malls revealed that 47 per cent of UAE residents are looking for value for money more than before the pandemic and 48 per cent are looking for more offers and deals than before.

“Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables us to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing demands of our customers and this is a direct response to what our customers have told us they want,” said Timothy Earnest, Group Director Al-Futtaim Malls