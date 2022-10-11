Sharjah: The golden jubilee edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, which concluded Monday at the Expo Centre Sharjah, succeeded in maintaining its leading position and global prominence in the gold, jewellery and watch industry, recording an attendance of more than 66,000 visitors.

The event was organised over five days by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in a 30,000-sqm exhibit area.

The final day event was full of surprises for its visitors — precious gold and jewellery prizes, which included diamond sets and a kilogram of gold, went to five winners.

400 exhibitors

The event's golden jubilee was a big success, recording the largest participation so far in terms of exhibitors number – with an increase of 35 percent compared to the last edition.

More than 400 exhibitors representing major companies specialised in the design and manufacture of jewellery and gold ware from many countries were there, in addition to about 500 local and international brands, as well as a host of elite manufacturers and designers of luxury watches.

This year's edition witnessed, for the first time, many international participants from Latin America and Africa, in addition to national pavilions of a number of leading countries in the gold and jewellery industry, most notably Italy and India with about 110 companies.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the unprecedented success of the exhibition would have never been achieved without the kind patronage of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his continuous support for all economic, cultural and social activities, which are the backbone of Sharjah's success in hosting major regional and international exhibitions and events.

Al-Owais pointed out that the golden jubilee edition is a new gateway through which this event enters into a future of successes that exceed all expectations.

The event continues its rapid growth towards its strategic objectives of boosting the gold and jewellery sector nationally and regionally.

The exhibition brought together the most prominent countries and major manufacturers in this industry from all over the world under the roof of the Expo Centre in the Emirate of Sharjah that embraces its people and visitors with a loving smile.

Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said, “The Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show in its 50th edition, was a regional and global gathering for the most prominent brands, and succeeded in establishing itself as one of the largest events specialised in gold and jewellery in the Middle East and North Africa thanks to its big achievements at all levels.”

Al-Midfa added: “All the successes achieved in the golden jubilee edition motivate us to show more effort and innovation for the future exhibitions to keep coming up with new and distinguished ideas year after year, and continue to pioneer and achieve more successes that add up to Sharjah's record of achievements in hosting major economic and commercial events”.

Sultan Shattaf, Director of Business Development & Marketing at Expo Centre Sharjah, pointed out that the fiftieth edition of the exhibition provided exhibitors and visitors alike with a distinguished experience.

The show was a global platform to learn about the latest in the gold and jewellery industry, especially with the organising of the Middle East Jewellery Designers Forum together with the many specialised workshops and seminars.

Support

In addition, it was a unique opportunity that provided young Emirati designers with all forms of support to hone their talents and showcase their new collections to numerous visitors and internationally renowned goldsmiths and jewellers.

Mohamed Al Harmoudi, Director of the Dahab platform, underlined the importance of the exhibition in promoting pioneering and innovative projects in the world of gold and jewellery and attracting large numbers of customers thanks to the event's distinguished reputation.

He pointed out that Dahab platform is uniquely specialised in selling jewellery and watches and is able to provide customers with such products from all over the world, featuring over 3,000 pieces of the finest internationally-reputed jewellery and watch brands.