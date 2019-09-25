Dubai: Are you hunting for a LED TV? Is it OLED or QLED that you're looking for — and what's the difference between the two?
Go back a bit. Ask youself first: "What will you use it for? Do I even still actually watch TV at home at all?"
Of course, if you're a movie/streaming buff, then maybe it's time to consider some fancy screen offers.
This Gitex Shopper — three more days left, including today, September 26 — could be your big chance to grab huge discounts on LED screens.
We've checked and listed awesome 4K LED TV screen deals at the on-going Gitex in Dubai, for under Dh1,500 (about $408).
Before we give you the quick low-down on options, first let's get down to basics.
OLED/QLED display: 4K vs 8K
Display technology has greatly improved. Remember "plasma" screens? They've been completely wiped out within a decade or so, thanks to HD, UHD 4K and 8K LED (light-emitting diode) screen technology.
If you're looking for the best screen quality for home, personal or professional use, just remember some really simple industry terms:
- 8K — it's a higher resolution standard than 4K — thus quadrupling the total number of pixels just like 4K did with 1080p. 8K is 7,680 x 4,320 resolution, or approximately 8,000 horizontal pixels.
- 4K — it's around 4,000 horizontal pixels at 3,840 x 2,160, and 1080p is around 2,000 horizontal pixels at 1,920 x 1,080.
- QLED — QLED is a Samsung-specific marketing term for LCD TVs that uses quantum dot technology to enhance performance in key picture quality areas, differentiating it from LG’s OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) line-up.
- OLED — LG’s OLED comes from Organic Light-Emitting Diode, and is its own marketing term for the light-emitting diode display technology.
Is it a good time to move to 8K?
There's no doubt 8K is emerging as the predominant display technology. But are still quite expensive.
Meanwhile, 4K is coming down in price, though it's still quite good in quality.
Knowing the difference helps you pick and choose the display technology that's right for your needs and budget.
We advise, though: It's best to head down to the Dubai World Trade Centre, Shaikh Saeed Hall, to compare and contrast the latest LED TV screen deals that work for you.
In response to readers' request, here's our mini-listing on 4K screens, Full HD, for under Dh1,500 this Gitex.
And offers are good while stocks last (or till the next price drop — but we don't know when).
1. Philips
55” 4K UHD, HRD (content)
Mode: 55 PUT6103
Price: Dh1,499 (from Dh1,679) Jumbo
2. Hisense
55” 4K UHD TV
Model: A6100
Price: Dh1,199 (from Dh1,799) E-Max
3. Hisense
58” 4K UHD Smart TV
Model: 58A6100
Price: Dh1,299 (from Dh1,999) E-Max
4. Samsung
43” 4K UHD TV
Model: UA-43RU7100
Price: Dh1,199 (from Dh1,699) E-Max
5. TCL
55” 4K UHD Smart TV HDR Ready
Model: LED55P6550US
Price: Dh1,399 (from Dh1,799) E-Max
6. Philips
50” 4K UHD TV
Model: 50PUT6103
Price: Dh1,399 (from Dh1,599) Jumbo
7. Samsung
49” 4K UHD TV Apple Airplay
Model: UA49RU7100
Price: Dh1,649 (from Dh1,799) Jumbo
8. Nikai
50” 4K UHD Smart TV Android
Model: NTV5000SLED
Price: Dh999 (from Dh1,349) E-Max
9. Nikai
55” 4K UHD Smart TV Android
Model: UHD5510
Price: Dh1,049 (from Dh1,499) E-Max
10. Philips
50” 4K UHD TV
Model: 50PUT6103
Price: Dh1,399 (from Dh1,599) Jumbo
11. Nikai
55” 4K UHD Smart TV Android
Model: UHD55SLEDT
Price: Dh1,199 (you can bargain for Dh999, look for Sanid K.) from Dh1,574) Sharaf DG
12. Nikai
50” 4K UHD Smart TV Android
Model: UHD50SLEDT
Price: Dh999 (from Dh1,364) Sharaf DG
13. AOC
55” 4K UHD Smart TV
Model: LE55U7970
Price: Dh1,499 (from Dh1,599) Sharaf DG
14. Philips
55” 4K UHD Smart TV
Model: 55PUT6103
Price: Dh1,400 (from Dh1,799) Sharaf DG
15. Hisense
43” 4K UHD TV
Model: 43A6100UW
Price: Dh899 (from Dh1,099) Sharaf DG
16. Hisense
58” 4K UHD TV
Model: 58A6100UW
Price: Dh1,399 (from Dh1,699) Sharaf DG