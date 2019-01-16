According to a person familiar with the investigation, a probe by Nissan and Mitsubishi uncovered a 7.04 million-euro payment to Ghosn in 2018 from a jointly owned, Amsterdam-incorporated venture named NMBV. Ghosn had struck an employment agreement with NMBV that year and had set his own salary, without discussing it with the other two directors of the entity, the person said. NMBV was funded through cost savings carved out by Nissan and Mitsubishi, according to the person. Mitsubishi plans to brief its board on the findings on Friday, the person said.