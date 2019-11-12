Highlights Vilas Ekale, Director, Projects and Business Development elaborates on how the Total project has helped draw the attention of several global firms towards Quality International’s service portfolio

How is the Total project helping Quality International expand its product portfolio?

Delivering the ethane cracker project successfully has helped widen opportunities for Quality International (QICL). With module assembly being a major part of QICL’s product portfolio in process equipment manufacturing for the oil and gas industry, the successful Total project is now making major EPCs and end users consider QICL as the best option to take on similar projects.

With a considerable number of players representing industries such as oil and gas, water, petrochemicals and fertilisers, the UAE offers excellent scope for new projects and retrofit jobs. With more than two decades of experience, QICL has achieved proficiency and expertise in manufacturing several types of process equipment including heat exchangers, pressure vessels, tanks, tank farms, columns, reactors, piping and skid packages, and offshore structures like bridges, decks, platforms and topsides. - Vilas Ekale, Director, Projects and Business Development, Quality International

In addition to module assembly, the project opened doors for new opportunities with Total’s partners like Borealis and Nova Chemicals. Getting included in Total’s approved manufacturer list has also opened opportunities worldwide. QICL is in a position to offer the reservation of shop and yard booking for the frame agreement with Total or its associated partners for various patent designs that they would like to manufacture using QICL’s facilities.

What is the scope for process equipment manufacturing in the UAE?