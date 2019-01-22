There around 5,500 properties with a value of at least Dh5 million presently listed on portals, according to Taimur Khan, research manager at Knight Frank. “If you compare this to the number of sales, which have been registered at the Dh5-million level and above according to Property Monitor, this is less than 1,000 sales,” said Khan. “On the super-prime end of the market, there are more limited options, and if we do see demand extend to here due to the introduction of these visas, we may see greater competition.