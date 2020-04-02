The decision came in line with prevailing global conditions resulting from the pandemic

Image Credit: iStockphoto

Sultan bin Ali Al Owais Real Estate announced a 45-day rent waiver to assist its tenants manage the economic effects of COVID-19.

The company that specifically develops properties to rent, and owns and manages a portfolio of over 3000 properties across the UAE is known for its emphasis on its long-term rental ethos and retention of residential tenants exceeding 20 years.

The decision came in line with prevailing global conditions resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Tenants that have been with us for decades are practically family for us. While battling the spread of COVID-19 is the responsibility of every UAE resident through Social Distancing and other measures, we just want to make sure that our tenants have one less thing to worry about during these difficult times,” said Haleema Al Owais, CEO, Sultan Bin Ali al Owais Real Estate