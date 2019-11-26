There are 560 units at Semmer Villas and over 1,000 at Cedre Villas Image Credit: Supplied

If you want to live in a serene oasis, packed with comfort and convenience, the villa communities of Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) fit the bill. The Cedre Villas and Semmer Villas are among Dubai’s most sought-after villa communities, whether looking to buy or rent a villa. “When compared to other communities nearby, the villas in DSO are considered to be more generous in size (built-up area) and offer good value for the money,” says Rakesh Mirchandani, director at KGR Real Estate. “These villas have well-designed layouts and are spacious. The community is also gated, hence, it is safe for young families.”

DSO is also popular due to its proximity to Dubai International Airport, Al Ain Road, Global Village and Dubai Academic City. “It is, therefore, an ideal location to reside, especially for those working in the airport or the aviation sector,” Mirchandani adds.

Naval Vohra, CEO of Appello Real Estate, says Cedre Villas and Semmer Villas are smartly designed with intelligent floor-plans, great landscaping and lots of light. “They offer modern facilities, ideally suited for families,” says Vohra. “The 24-hour on-site security is well appreciated by families living here.”

Cedre Villas

Cedre Villas is a gated community with 1,047 homes, ranging from a built-up area of 3,830 sq ft to 7,280 sq ft. “The villas are available in three-, four- and five-bedroom options and come in four sizes: luxury with private swimming pool, executive, twin and townhouse,” says Mirchandani. “You have the choice of buying or renting your preferred design from Arabic, modern or traditional styles.”

At Cedre you also have great amenities nearby, such as a lake and lanes for jogging and cycling, Vohra adds. There are several supermarkets, a gym, clinics and a pharmacy here as well. “Other amenities include a children’s park, tennis court, volleyball court, ATM, restaurants and money exchange — as well as the Cedre shopping centre,” says Vohra.

Semmer Villas

Semmer Villas consist of 560 villas, all 3,100-sq-ft four-bedroom units available on lease. Mayur Mondkar, sales manager at Vibgyor Real Estate, says, “There is plenty of medical support available nearby for residents of Semmer Villas. Popular clinics and hospitals here include Aster Clinic, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Magnum Gulf Medical Centre Silicon Oasis and Eupepsia Medical Clinic. Also, there is a range of dining options,” says Mondkar.

There is also a community centre as well as swimming pools, spacious recreational areas and education centres nearby.

Buy or rent

Whether looking for rental units or aiming to purchase a home, Cedre and Semer Villas offer varied options to cater to all needs.