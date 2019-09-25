Dubai has been busy in recent weeks bringing in major changes to its real estate sector

Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, opened the Cityscape Global event, with Dubai bringing in major changes to its regulatory and investment regimes for the real estate sector.

With developers able to book interest from potential investors at the stands, exhibitors will be busy until Friday to come up with deals that will hit their intended marks. The big names — Nakheel, Aldar and Arada — are all there.

During the official VIP tour, Sheikh Ahmed also met representatives from a 500-strong delegation of North American agents and brokers attending to explore their clients’ portfolio opportunities in Dubai.

With combined annual sales of $2.2 billion in 2018, the delegation is part of the show’s strategic partnership with the Dubai Land Department and Dubai-based Century 21.