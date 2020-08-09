Dubai: the Sharjah-based waste management company Bee’ah is expanding its reach into Saudi Arabia, by picking up three contacts in the Holy City of Madina.
Bee’ah services will be contracted for 70 per cent of the city’s needs in this space, serving a population of 1.2 million people. It will provide solid waste collection and transport services along with disinfection and sanitisation of waste bins.
Operations are scheduled to begin this month itself, utilising around 3,000 workers along with 350 pieces of heavy equipment.
“We are delighted to introduce advanced waste management services and work with Madina Municipality to ensure a sustainable quality of life for over 1.2 million people in Madina city,” said Salim bin Mohamed Al Owais, Chairman of Bee’ah.