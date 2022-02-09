Sharjah: Real estate trading volume in Sharjah saw its highest value in four years in 2021 at Dh26.2 billion, it was announced on Wednesday.
Trading value of real estate transactions last year increased by 64.9 per cent compared to the same period the previous year, with February witnessing the highest trading value at a total of Dh3.5 billion, followed by Dh3.3 billion in December.
The total number of transactions executed during 2021 amounted to 84,238, an increase of 30.7 per cent compared to the 64,459 transactions executed in 2020.
Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, explained that the emirate has been actively participating in efforts and leading initiatives in the country aimed at restoring growth, resuming real estate movement, recovering real estate transactions, and increasing the volume of real estate trading.
Transaction classification
Al Shamsi said ownership certificate transactions led the way with a total of 46,715 transactions, followed by ownership deeds transactions, which witnessed an increase of 84.7 per cent to reach a total of 22,622 transactions. The rest of the transactions were distributed to 4,710 initial sales contract transactions, 3,216 mortgage transactions, 1,035 valuation transactions, in addition to a group of other miscellaneous transactions, with a total of 5,940 transactions.
In addition, mortgage transactions witnessed an increase of 17.2 per cent, reaching a total value of Dh11.5 billion.
Trading in 197 regions
Sales transactions increased by 67.1 per cent, reaching 6,304 real estate deals across 197 areas, including 115 in the city of Sharjah, 36 in the central region, 26 in Kalba, 16 in Khorfakkan, and four areas in the city of Dibba Al-Hisn, Al Shamsi added.
Land at the forefront
Al Shamsi noted that the total area of real estate traded in the emirate during 2021 amounted to 112 million square feet, with residential land totaling 57.4 million square feet. As for the number of traded properties, residential apartment transactions ranked the top with 1,865 apartments. In terms of real estate classification, residential properties topped the sales transactions with a total of 4,797 properties.