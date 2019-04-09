For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied

Yardi, a provider of cloud-based real estate management solutions in the UAE, is supporting the DubaiNow initiative by helping its clients integrate with the app and adopt a paperless customer journey, as part of the Smart Dubai initiative. DubaiNow is the first unified Dubai government services smart app offering over 55 smart services from 22 government entities. It aims to combine most of Dubai’s daily government needs and continuously strives to add more efficient government services to ensure the city’s happiness.

Yardi worked closely with its Dubai-based clients in the development and testing of the new interface. For real estate and relocation, users can perform transactions associated with moving to a new residence using the DubaiNow app. This includes searching for available units, appointment booking, online payments, digital signature via UAEPASS and receiving an Ejari certificate.

Yardi also announced the development of an e-signature integration with UAEPASS, which helps to digitalise transaction execution.

Digitalisation of real estate

Neal Gemassmer, vice-president of international for Yardi, said, “We are thrilled to be able to announce this latest development and are excited to play our part in the Smart Dubai initiative. This serves as an example of the importance we place on supporting local clients and the efforts we are making to support digitalisation of real estate in the UAE.”

Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, California, and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. It develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies.

At the recent Arabian Business Technology Awards Yardi was named Property Software Company of the Year in the UAE. The nomination was drawn from a select group of over 600 companies and individuals. Yardi was recognised as the UAE’s top real estate technology provider last year.