Capella Hotels and Resorts is opening its first coastal location in Saudi Arabia, at NEOM in Elanan. The resort, located against the backdrop of desert mountains and the Gulf of Aqaba coastline, will be part of the sustainable development in northwest Saudi Arabia.
The resort features 80 custom-designed rooms and suites. Guests can explore the expansive plazas, unwind amidst the gardens, or marvel at the views from the observation tower's summit.
At Capella, guests can enjoy personalized wellness experiences based on moon phases and authentic Arabian practices.
Cristiano Rinaldi, President of Capella Hotel Group, said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with NEOM in unveiling our second property in the Middle East: Capella at Elanan, on the Gulf of Aqaba coast. This sanctuary will elevate Capella Hotels and Resorts' esteemed wellness offering, featuring a curated series of exciting programs."
Jeremy Lester, NEOM Executive Director, Magna, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Capella Hotels and Resorts at Elanan, a stunning haven blending luxury with the spectacular landscape, providing an exclusive sustainable retreat dedicated to holistic wellness."