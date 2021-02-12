Dubai: Nakheel's Nad Al Sheba retains demand for its villas into the new year, with sales now having gone past Dh2 billion mark. A new phase has been released after record monthly sales in January.
Prices start at Dh2.63 million.
Half of the homes are now taken, with more than 800 sold in the last 12 months. January had the highest monthly sales so far, with 133 transactions for Dh342 million. “2021 is off to a strong start, with Nad Al Sheba Villas continuing to attract buyers – mostly end-users – taking their first step on the property ladder or upgrading to larger homes," said Aqil Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer.
Nakheel's land and built-form sales exceeded Dh2.2 billion last year, with Nad Al Sheba Villas the top-selling properties, followed by plots and residential units at Al Furjan, Jumeirah Park, Palm Jumeirah, Warsan Village and International City.
“Last year saw significant lifestyle changes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, boosting demand for more indoor and outdoor family living space - this trend looks set to continue,” said Kazim.
Nad Al Sheba Villas comprises more than 1,570 ready-to-occupy homes and a retail and leisure pavilion with a supermarket, cafes, swimming pool and sports courts, due to open this summer. It is located off Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.