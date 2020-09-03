Dubai: More pieces of the connecting corridor between Dubai’s next two super-premium towers are being put into place. The 192-metre long first section of the Link of the One Za'abeel towers - located near Dubai World Trade Centre - is now 100 meters above ground level.
The second lift, of 900 tonnes, is scheduled for October. This will complete the Link structure to reach its final length of 226 metres and thus “break an international record for the longest cantilevered building in the world”. The Dubai Government owned Ithra Dubai is the developer.
The work was carried out over 12 days using one of the heaviest lifts in the region - at around 8,500 tonnes. More than 110 special jacks and heavy-duty strand jacks were used for the operation. The mixed-use development is expected to be completed in late 2021.
In a statement Issam Galadari, Director and CEO of Ithra Dubai, said: "Ithra Dubai's One Za'abeel and its Link are modern marvels of engineering and design, a tribute to Dubai's vision and the city's greatness. One Za'abeel will soon join the list of wonders attributed to Dubai."