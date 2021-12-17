Majid Al Futtaim with the late Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed. Majid Al Futtaim's legacy had its foundation in Dubai but now extends in all of the regional markets. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Dubai: Majid Al Futtaim, the UAE business doyen who died today (December 17) after a brief illness, will principally be known as the creator of shopping destinations. And as someone who did not stop there but kept re-investing those destinations to go beyond shopping into every facet of leisure and entertainment.

First came the push into retail, through the creation of Deira City Centre and bringing the French supermarket brand Carrefour to Dubai, then the UAE and, thereafter, into the Middle East and Africa. With Deira City Centre, Al Futtaim set the foundation for Dubai’s elevation as a shopping destination for the world to visit. Indeed, right through from the mid-1990s to the end of the last decade, Deira City Centre was one of the most visited tourist spots in the UAE.

“We still remember how in the early days of Deira City Centre opening, Mr. Al Futtaim would keep making periodic visits,” said a senior retail industry executive who had worked closely with him. “But he was just as interested in how Carrefour was performing - those were the early days of the big supermarket destinations. He would want to know every detail.”

Neither Deira City Centre or Carrefour took a long gestation period to hit their mark - and their initial success was the catalyst for the brands to have a move into Sharjah, other emirates and then some of the biggest markets in the wider Middle East and North Africa.

My dream is to create great moments for everyone, every day... - Majid Al Futtaim

The Majid Al Futtaim brand and presence is as integral to Egypt’s retail scene as it is to the UAE’s and some of the other Gulf markets. The concept of mixed-use destinations has been around for the better part of two decades in the UAE, but one of the true pioneers in this space was Majid Al Futtaim, whether it was adding hotel elements, the cinemas, and anything else that would bring people to spend time at his place.

“Between Deira City Centre opening in 1995-96 and the Mall of the Emirates nine years later, he changed the very concept of retail,” said a CEO who knew him from the Deira City Centre days. “No one could believe it when the Group launched Ski Dubai in a desert climate.

Majid Al Futtaim created landmarks as destinations - that was something everyone learnt from him. He was inspirational, a true visionary for the entire business community. He had a direct hand in some of the key business sectors - his death will be a great loss. - Yussufali M.A, Chairman of LuLu Group

Skiing and shopping

That’s right - Majid Al Futtaim was thinking about mixing leisure and entertainment with pure shopping well before it became a must-do for all brick-and-mortar retailers to compete with online. The Ski Dubai component was uncharted territory, so to speak, in this part of the world. The question for many was would consumers want to spend time in an artificial sub-zero environment? Even if there was snow and penguins.

Mall of the Emirates and the Ski Dubai showed there was an audience for it. Even though part of the initial years were spent bearing the brunt of 2008-09’s Global Financial crisis.