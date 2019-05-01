Dubai: Revenue growth was flat for the Dubai based developer Deyaar for the first quarter of the year, while there was a decline in net profit, which totalled Dh18.3 million against Dh40 million a year ago. Revenues were Dh175.8 million against Dh176.5 million. The first quarter saw Deyaar launch the Millennium Atria Business Bay, its first hospitality project with Millennium Hotels and Resorts.