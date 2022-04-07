Dubai: Real estate agency Belleview Real Estate said it sold a Palm Jumeirah villa for a record-breaking price of Dh280 million. The previous long-standing record – of Dh185m - had been unbeaten since 2015.
More to follow...
The custom-built villa has ten bedrooms and features an enormous living space
Dubai: Real estate agency Belleview Real Estate said it sold a Palm Jumeirah villa for a record-breaking price of Dh280 million. The previous long-standing record – of Dh185m - had been unbeaten since 2015.
More to follow...