Welcome to a world of luxury living - and packed with engineering skills such as 'The Link', which is what connects the two towers. The project, to be completed in 2022-23, will soon launch sales of its 263 apartments. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Want to buy a home in Dubai’s next most prominent address? And one that could find a mention in the Guinness World Record? You should soon be getting that chance.

That’s right, the 263 super-luxury apartments that make up one tower at the One Za’abeel near the World Trade Centre roundabout will soon go on sale. Potential investors have been given advance notice of the upcoming sale, while details regarding the likely price range have not been revealed.

All indications suggest a wide range of pricing options will be made available. “One Za’abeel along with The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences are two of the most eagerly awaited completions in 2022-23,” said an estate agent dealing in super-premium homes. “The Royal Atlantis has already seen some prominent deals, but there is a Dh200 million penthouse unit that’s still listed.”

The One Za’abeel residential tower is scheduled for a 2022 completion, It’s interesting that the developer, Ithra Dubai, waited until after key milestones were reached before launching sales. The timing is, coincidentally or not, on target, with luxury properties in Dubai recording sustained demand for the better part of the last 12 months.

A Dubai Government owned entity, Ithra’s One Za’abeel features two towers with a connecting link. This is where the Guinness mention comes in, with the development aiming to the 'world’s longest cantilevered building’. The Link weighs an eye-popping 8,500 tonnes and it was a nifty piece of engineering that saw it being cradled into its final position 100 metres above the ground. (A cantilever is a structural element that extends out horizontally and will only be supported at only one end.)

The second tower will be for a hotel and serviced apartments, which will be managed by Kerzner International’s One & Only brand.

While Dubai has multiple skyscrapers that take up prominent spots on its landscape, only a handful make it to being both a prominent address as well as figure in the Guinness. “Along with the Burj Khalifa and Emirates Towers, One Za’abeel will stand out for its engineering and architectural design,” said the estate agent. “That’s what the buyers will be looking into.”

Putting together Dubai's latest engineering marvel. Image Credit: Supplied

Busy 2022

Investors seeking more luxury should soon have plenty coming their way. A new entrant, Alpago Group, recently announced the ‘Palm Flower’ at the Palm, which will only have one apartment to each storey. These units are to be priced between Dh60 million to Dh200 million, with the design and all to be done by that acclaimed UK firm Foster + Partners.

"The demographics of buyers are discerning high networth individuals who appreciate style, architectural class and finish," said Riccardo Scala, Director of the Private Client Office at LuxuryProperty.com. "These clients are in Dubai - and actively buying. They know their materials and products, and so they only accept the best.