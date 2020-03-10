Fees have been slashed for businesses operating in Jebel Ali Free Zone. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: DP World, the owner of Jebel Ali Free Zone, has slashed its fees for license registration and administration for businesses operating in the free zone. The cuts will be between 50-70 per cent.

“It’s a timely move to inspire our customers towards pursuing their business targets with greater confidence and purpose,” said Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region and CEO of Jafza.

“It’s specifically designed to create value and opportunities for the companies to channel their resources to support their activities sustainably. We believe this forward-looking initiative will enable companies to do business in a smarter way and generate more business and create new jobs.”