Dubai: Dawoud Al Hajiri, Chairman of Dubai Building Permit Development Committee, on Sunday launched the Dubai Building Permits App, which includes all procedures of government departments for building permits.
The app, called Dubai BPS, is available on iOS and Android systems.
The new App was launched after a comprehensive review of the procedures of government departments, according to a press release.
The app allows investors and developers to track the status of their applications and complete its procedures through a single screen.
It is integrated with all approval bodies involved in construction permits in Dubai and serves as a unified system through which applications for permits are submitted and action is taken directly on these requests by all parties concerned with their own approvals.