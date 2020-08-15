Dubai: Dubai Land Department (DLD), through its Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) has introduced a new complaints mechanism related to the management of jointly owned properties (JOP).
See more
- Photos: Domestic tourists flock to Saudi Arabia's Rijal Almaa
- Photos: In Sweden, a 'second-hand' mall draws big crowds
- Photos: Teddy bears help to maintian social distancing at a Mexican restaurant
- Photos: Gazans get first taste of coffee-to-your-door
- Tunisia welcomes back tourists after COVID-19 pandemic lockdown
Under the new development, the complainant must address the JOP management company in writing first before resorting to submitting the complaint to RERA. The complainant should receive a reply from the JOP management company on the complaint within a maximum of two working days. If the complaint is not answered, or the response is inappropriate, the complainant is directed to file the complaint through the Dubai REST application.
Docmuments
The complainant is required to attach a number of documents related to the complaint, including a copy of the written complaint letter sent to the JOP management company and a copy of the official response from the company itself, if any. The complainant may also provide any other documents that support the complaint filed against the company.
“After introducing the complaints service related to the management of JOPs through Dubai REST, owners will be able to obtain this service quickly, comfortably, and remotely at any time. Therefore, the positive impact of this measure will not be limited to individual owners of units but will enhance the attractiveness of the real estate market,” said Mohammed Khalifa bin Hammad, Senior Director of the Real Estate Relations Regulatory Department at RERA
This mechanism is considered one of the most recent updates to the Dubai REST app, which is the first digital platform for real estate in Dubai that allows investors and owners to take real estate decisions through an integrated set of digital procedures without the need for paper documents.