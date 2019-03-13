Vienna is the most livable city in the world, while Baghdad gets last spot

Dubai and Abu Dhabi have retained their status as the two cities in the Middle East offering the highest “quality of living” standards. At the global level, the two are ranked in the 70s – 74th for Dubai and 78th for Abu Dhabi, with European cities taking up most of the spots in the top ten, according to the latest survey issued by the consultancy Mercer.

Vienna is ranked the most livable city for a second straight year, based on the findings. At the other end of the spectrum, Baghdad had the lowest ranking worldwide in the list, “even though it has witnessed significant improvements related to health and safety services”.

Vancouver and Auckland are the only two non-European cities in the top ten. The Mercer rankings are based on factors such as political and social stability, commitment by city authorities to keep investing in infrastructure upgrades, etc.

“Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s stability overtime has proved that the cities are undergoing steady enhancements, which are attracting foreign investments and demonstrated a popular destination for employee and company relocation,” said Rob Thissen, Energy sector and Talent Mobility Leader for the Middle East.