Image Credit: Supplied

DUBAI: Drake and Scull International (DSI) said on Tuesday its board will meet on June 16 to discuss the election of a new chairman.

On May 7, former chairman Obaid Bin Touq submitted his resignation. The board will also appoint a new member to the audit committee to replace the resigned member. The board will also review the work of the committees.

On April 30, DSI, which reported a massive 2018 loss resulting in negative equity, expressed confidence in its restructuring plans and negotiate with banks and help restore operations.