Company says there were irregularities even on acquisitions

A construction site in Dubai. DSI’s current management has come down strongly on the previous management for the “deliberate” decision to deferr announcement of losses incurred between 2009-2016. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Financial losses sustained by Drake & Scull International between 2009 to 2016 were never previously reported, forcing the company to last week report a Dh5.09 billion in losses for 2018, according to statement from the company on Monday, which was posted to the Dubai Financial Market.

Those losses go back as far as 2009. Even worse were the “questionable accusations by Drake & Scull companies belonging to members of the previous executive management in 2009-11,” the company said.

The current management team blamed past executives for the “violations.”

15 legal complaints pending against DSI for previous offences

Gulf News reached out to former executives who worked for the company prior to 2017 but was unable to get a response.

“The announcement of 2018 results, including the impairment of goodwill is part of its commitment to transparency, responsibility and governance and in line with the restructuring plan,” the company said in a statement. “It also added that the deliberate actions of previous management, violations and mismanagement in project pricing, assessment, management and completion, within and outside the UAE, led to an accumulation of expenses, debts and legal cases.”

The latest annual report confirms the extent of the losses suffered from overseas operations. A subsidiary in Qatar had net liabilities of Dh709 million for 2018, while the India operations is currently under insolvency proceedings.

The company also confirmed that 15 legal complaints against members of the previous management with the Federal Public Prosecutor.

Dh 500 m put in by Tabarak Investments for restructuring DSI

But DSI confirmed that it will continue to seek a solution from the current state of affairs. “Despite the many hurdles faced, that it will continue with the restructuring with confidence in the expertise of the advisers to negotiate with the banks and restore operations,” it added.

According to a shareholder, there is only so much that selling its assets can help with. Plus, there are the liabilities racked up by some of the subsidiaries, which too will impair any expected selling price.