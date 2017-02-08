Shanghai: China’s property developers are in far better shape than their rock-bottom stock valuations would have you believe. So say top analysts from firms including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc.

As curbs to cool property prices have pushed equity values down near record lows, Goldman Sachs said the market is pricing in a “deep downturn” and that investors are too pessimistic on expected income, especially from some leading developers. Citigroup cites the investment appeal of large developers as the industry enters an era of “mega consolidation”.

And China Investment Capital Corp. said builder stocks may surge more than 20 per cent in the first quarter as “palpably better-than-expected” home sales act as a catalyst.

Despite an overhang from further government restrictions, some property stocks “are just way too cheap”, said Alan Jin, a property analyst at Mizuho Securities Asia Ltd. in Hong Kong, who has upgraded China Overseas Land & Investment and Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. to buy ratings. “Now that valuations are near distressed levels, there may be a sector-wide rally lasting three to four months.”

New rules

Chinese regulators in March started embarking on a series of restrictions as they sought to rein in frenzied demand for homes, sending developer shares down last year by the most since 2011. A Bloomberg Intelligence index tracking 22 mainland developers listed in Hong Kong plunged 11 per cent in 2016 and is trading at 0.6 times book value, near an all-time bottom in 2008, when China’s property market had its biggest downturn in a decade.

Yet, despite valuations near a historical trough, contracted sales at leading developers are expected to jump another 15 per cent this year from a record 2016, thanks to their strategic positioning in metro areas and stable home prices even with tightening, according Citigroup analysts. Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded the property sector to “attractive”, citing low valuations and a tight supply of land that will support home prices.

The nation’s top three builders by sales had a strong start to the year. China Evergrande Group, China Vanke Co. and Country Garden Holdings Co. saw contracted sales jumping 90-, 274- and 75 per cent in January, respectively.

Citigroup is among at least 12 brokerages that have upgraded Chinese property stocks traded in Hong Kong this year. Analysts led by Hong Kong-based Oscar Choi wrote last month that 2017 will be a “watershed” year for the industry as some of the largest developers increase market share. China Resources Land Ltd. and Sunac China Holdings Ltd. are among Citigroup’s top picks.

Downside risk for share prices is limited, unless the financial performance and liquidity for the whole sector deteriorates quickly, said Philip Tse, a Hong Kong-based property analyst at ICBC International Research Ltd.

Investors haven’t shared such optimism. State-owned China Overseas Land and China Resources Land slumped 24 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively, last year to rank among the biggest losers as a sell-off accelerated in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs has a 12-month target price of China Overseas Land at HK$31 (Dh14.68), which is 36 per cent higher than the current price, while China Resources Land has buy ratings from all 33 analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The easy availability of credit sent home values soaring as much as 62 per cent last year in some large cities such as Shenzhen, spurring regulators to increase down-payment requirements and clamp down on mortgage lending. Stocks of developers already reflect the realisation that regulators aren’t going to ease up restrictions anytime soon.

“Every investor is aware that the existing curbs are no way to be loosened this year, so share prices have almost factored in the concern of tightening,” Xie Haoyu, Beijing-based property analyst Hua Tai Securities Co., said, adding he projects property investment to largely outperform consensus. “Now, all eyes are on whether sales and investment can beat expectation.”

Low return

China’s home market ended last year with a 22 per cent jump in sold area and 36 per cent rally in value. Builders on average sold 18 per cent more than their targets, compared with a 4 per cent beat a year earlier, according to Bloomberg calculations based on disclosed targets from 20 leading builders. The survey didn’t include second-biggest China Vanke Co., whose contracted sales surged 40 per cent from a year earlier.

Home sales in December jumped 16.8 per cent higher from the year-earlier period and builders accelerated investments.

Goldman Sachs’ Wang Yi wrote in a report that while concerns of further regulatory curbs linger, investors are overestimating the impact on developers. Even for investor-favoured builders which trade above their book value, their valuation implies an “extremely low” return for years from their existing land parcels, Wang wrote.