Dubai: Lines are again forming at some developer launches in Dubai.
Wasl Properties extended the sale of its Gardenia Townhomes for a second day after selling out all the released units on the first.
The 257 townhouses are located on the eastern side of Wasl Gate, near Ibn Battuta Mall, and consists of three- and four-bedroom townhouses.
“We only planned to host a show villa last week, but we had to cater to customers’ demands,” said Zainab Mohammed, chief property management and marketing officer.
“We launched the first phase for sale, and as a result of its monumental success, we are proud to launch today the sale of the second phase of Gardenia Townhomes.
“This response reflects the vitality of the Dubai real estate market and its attractiveness to investors as well as the leading role we play in strengthening it in the build-up to Expo 2020.”
It has been a busy January for developers and buyers, with a slew of launches taking place for all types of property, from affordable to the luxe.