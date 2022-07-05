Dubai: After a stint launching offplan projects with a cultural bent – the Louvre Residences – Aldar Properties is taking to sports, with the Yas Golf Collection on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island.
Overlooking the Yas Links Golf Course and Abu Dhabi’s mangroves, the Dh1.7 billion residential community will have 127,000 square metres of gross floor area and 1,062 apartments and duplexes. Homes in Yas Golf Collection will be available to purchase by all nationalities from July 23. The units - with 519 being released initially - are priced from Dh705,000 for studios and Dh1.24 million on one-beds.
The handovers are expected to commence in Q3-2025.
The Abu Dhabi mega-developer has ratchetted up its offplan launches this year. “Yas Golf Collection reinforces our belief in the island’s status as a world-class destination - one that is attracting large interest from both resident and overseas buyers,” said Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development. “Given the diversity of units on offer, we expect to see significant interest from residents looking for a new home, as well as local and international investors seeking a foothold in Abu Dhabi’s property market.”
The new community will sit close to the sites of major sporting events - the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix, and the UFC Fight Island. "In tune with customer trends, the larger units in the community have been designed to include dedicated studies to facilitate working or studying from home," the developer said in a statement.