Dubai: Abu Dhabi-based real estate company Aldar on Monday launched short-stay apartments as well as a short-term leasing website, the first of its kind in the emirate.

Cloud Living, the new platform, offers leases for stays as short as one night, and listings on offer range from studios to three-bedroom apartments, furnished or unfurnished, in ‘The Bridges’ and ‘ARC Tower’ projects, both located on Al Reem Island.

The real estate major is providing flexible leasing options with the convenience of single billing, where all short leases will include utilities and management fees with no hidden costs.

Commenting on the launch of the platform, Maan Al Awlaqi, Executive Director – Strategy and Transformation at Aldar Properties, said: “The launch of Cloud Living is testament to our commitment to develop new products and solutions that satisfy our customers’ desires. It also meets the needs of Abu Dhabi’s rapidly evolving real estate market and contributes to the rise of the global gig economy which is set to reach $347 billion by the end of 2021.

“We understand that convenience and flexibility are vital when choosing a home or booking a vacation, and that is exactly what Cloud Living offers. Whether you are a digital nomad who can work from anywhere, a family that is relocating, or a tourist, this platform has been designed to provide flexible stay options without long-term commitments. We look forward to welcoming guests to our most sought-after destinations in Abu Dhabi soon.”

Aldar’s new project, developed in partnership with UK tech pioneer Lavand, follows the implementation of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s new holiday home regulations and licensing platform.

Hamad Mohammed Saeed Alsudain, Licensing & Regulatory Compliance Department Director at the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delighted to have collaborated with Aldar and Lavanda to develop the regulatory framework this innovative and forward-thinking Cloud Living initiative will operate under. The framework helps enable the flexible short and medium-term leasing for all segments of the community and for all our international guests, to ensure a seamless and hassle-free experience.”

Guests visiting The Bridges will avail of the very best of Reem Island’s canal, park, waterfront and city skyline views. Aldar has completed the first three towers at ‘The Bridges’, which offer 636 apartments. The remaining three towers are nearing completion.