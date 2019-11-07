ABU DHABI: The latest $500 million Sukuk issued by Aldar Investment Properties — a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of Aldar Properties — was listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, on Thursday.

In a statement posted on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange website, the fixed-rate, US dollar-denominated sukuk, with a tenor of 10 years, carries a coupon rate of 3.875 per cent. The issue was six times oversubscribed, with global investors accounting for 71 per cent of the total transaction allocation.

Aldar Investments owns and manages an AED20 billion diversified portfolio of high-quality income-generating residential, retail, commercial and hospitality assets.

This Sukuk issuance follows a successful debut 7 years US$500 million Sukuk that was issued by Aldar Investments in 2018, and was the first corporate Sukuk to trade on the ADX. Similar to the 2018 issuance, the new Sukuk will also be traded on the Euronext Dublin exchange.