Dubai: Al Qana, the highly-anticipated waterfront destination in Abu Dhabi, is currently 90 per cent complete, said the project’s developer Al Barakah International Investment.
“As promised and despite the challenges, the construction of the project is on schedule,” the company said in a statement on Sunday.
The destination, which spans an area of 2.4 km, will include the National Aquarium, the Bridge Wellness and Lifestyle Hub, Cinemacity Al Qana, Pixel (e-sports and gaming hub) and dining and entertainment activities.
“As the tourism sector recovers from the travel restrictions due to the pandemic, Al Qana would be ready to receive visitors in 2021,” said Fouad Mashal, CEO of Al Barakah International Investment.
“Our top priority is to adapt to the new social norms in place to ensure the safety of visitors coming to this special social destination,” Mashal added.