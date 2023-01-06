Abu Dhabi: Aldar Properties launched Sustainable City on Yas Island, a sustainability-centric community featuring biodomes, battery-charged vehicles, and solar panels, it said on Friday.
The family friendly development is a walkable community in the surrounds of open green spaces, leisurely walkways, and community farming plots. The project features parks, lakes, biodomes, equestrian centre with stables, a track and two arenas, a gym and multiple pools, cycling and jogging tracks, football, basketball and padel courts. Within the community, residents will also have access to retail and F&B outlets, a nursery, a centre for autism, and a green and sustainable mosque.
Available for buyers of all nationalities, The Sustainable City – Yas Island will feature condominiums and townhouses located in 10 clusters. In the first phase of the project, 272 condominiums and 240 townhouses will go on sale from January 19. Condominiums are available in one-, two-, and three-bedroom formats, with the average price for a one bed standing at Dh892,000. Three- and four-bedroom townhouses at the development are also available with the average price of a three-bed standing at Dh3.24 million.
A network of communal battery-charged buggies and bicycles will be available so that residents and visitors can move around while their cars remain parked on the outer edge of the development.
Jonathan Emery, CEO at Aldar Development, said, “This new community is a hugely powerful response to the strong demand we see for a more sustainable way of living, with the emergence of a more environmentally conscious customer group who seek the fundamental principles of a circular economy.”
As one of the Estidama 3-pearl communities in Abu Dhabi, the development will be powered by clean renewable energy, including solar panels embedded on all parking structures. Additionally, high-efficiency water systems, sustainability tech, community design principles, and recycling facilities within the community will help to reduce carbon emissions, water consumption, energy usage, and waste.
Announced in January 2022 during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, The Sustainable City – Yas Island is the product of joint venture with Diamond Developers, the mastermind behind The Sustainable City brand. Construction of the project will commence in Q2-2023, with first handovers expected in Q4-2025.