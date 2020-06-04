If not for revaluation, hotel owner would have still secured a profit

The final weeks of the third quarter were impacted by the virus outbreak, and Abu Dhabi National Hotels' owned properties were affected as well. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company recorded a Dh106.2 million loss for the first three months, brought on by revaluation of land in its portfolio. If not for this, the company would have posted a profit of Dh16 million.

Group revenues for the first quarter was also down, to Dh344 million from Dh367 million, with the COVID-19 impacting on the numbers.

Yet, for the hotel business, ADNH posted a profit of Dh37.5 million, but down from the Dh67.7 million it recorded in 2019.

Uncertainty all around

“Businesses have seen reduced customer traffic and, where governments mandated, temporary suspension of travel and closure of recreation and public facilities,” ADNH said in a statement. “The extent and duration of the impact of these conditions remain uncertain and depend on future developments.

“Notwithstanding, these developments could impact our future financial results, cashflows and financial position,”

The company owns Ritz Carlton, Abu Dhabi, Le Meridien, The Address, Dubai Mall Hotel and the Address Boulevard.