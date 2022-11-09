Dubai: The real estate market in the emirate recorded 544 sales transactions worth Dh1.64 billion, in addition to 78 mortgage deals of Dh590.54 million, on Tuesday, data released by the Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.
The sales included 444 villas and apartments worth Dh1.01 billion, and 100 land plots worth Dh633.18 million.
Mortgages included 60 villas and apartments worth Dh477.96 million and 18 land plots valued at Dh112.59 million, bringing the total realty transactions on Tuesday to over Dh2.2 billion, according to the department.