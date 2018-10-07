Dubai: The 11th edition of the Asian Business Leadership Forum (ABLF) awarded 17 people in business and government for their role in setting high standards in leadership.

Taking the award for the ABLF Sustainable Leadership Icon was Princess Haya Bint Al Hussain, wife of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Princess Haya was awarded for her humanitarian efforts including her efforts as a United Nations Messenger of Peace, her long involvement in efforts to alleviate hunger and poverty, and her focus on human development in health, education, youth, and sports.

Also awarded were Sami Al Qamzi, director general of the Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED), who won the ABLF Outstanding Business Economist Award; and Shamsa Saleh, CEO of the Dubai Women Establishment, who bagged the Business Courage Award.

The ABLF series was launched in 2007 and aims to highlight the leaders and architects of modern Asia who contribute to financial growth, social development, cultural awareness, and environmental sustainability. This year’s event was held under the theme ‘Leadership Legacies: Honoring the Past and Shaping the Future’ and was held under the patronage of Shaikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance.