With a little extra research, your credit card can become the most important item you pack

Unconvinced of using your credit card while abroad this summer? Find a card that works for you when it comes to travel benefits and higher earn rates on international spends and learn where and when to use it. Don’t miss out on what a credit card has to offer by not doing your homework before you travel.

There can be various advantages to using your credit card while traveling. For instance, it’s safe. It ensures you carry less cash, which could be lost or stolen. With a credit card, you are protected from theft because you never have to pay for fraudulent charges if your card or information is stolen.

It’s also more convenient and easier to use than cash, while eliminating the need to exchange currency multiples times and worry about exchange rates.

Najm’s Voyager Signature Credit Card – especially designed for travel – offers additional services and benefits that gives you peace of mind when you book and travel using the card. This includes free airport lounge access at more than 1000 airports across the world, discounts on dining and booking sites, protections for delayed flights, lost luggage, trip cancellation, accident insurance and more.

You can also accelerate your reward earn rate by spending abroad. The Najm Voyager Signature Credit Card offers 3 per cent rewards on international spends, one of the highest earning travel rewards cards in the market, getting you closer to traveling for free.

Najm’s international summer spend campaign is currently offering customers the chance to win dream holidays worth Dh280,000 when they use their Najm credit cards while abroad on hotels, car rentals, dining, shopping or even emergency cash withdrawals. Not only can cardholders get a chance to win the grand prize of an Emirates Holidays luxury escape worth Dh55,000 or one of 15 holiday packages worth Dh15,000 each, but they are also getting guaranteed rewards like travel vouchers up to Dh750.

Make sure you confirm your credit limit and expiration date before you travel. Also, while abroad, when a cashier asks you if you want to be charged in the local currency or your home currency, you should opt for the local currency.