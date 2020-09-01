Bonds provide protection against stock market and real estate crashes Image Credit: Shutterstock

I will start off by stating the obvious -- every risk asset has soared in value post March 23 and that includes bonds. Prices are high, yields are super low. But simply hoarding cash gets us nowhere. So, let’s look at bonds. In the UAE there are a few options where bonds are concerned, such as the National Bonds. There are also a few bond funds with low minimum investments, including those from Emirates NBD (global fixed income fund, global sukuk fund etc) and Rasmala 9fixed income fund, sukuk fund).

Why bonds?

Well even in times of low interest rates like today, bonds provide protection against stock market and real estate crashes while generating a modest amount of interest income. Bonds can help offset some of the volatility associated with stock investing.

Now the world of bonds is weird in many ways. For example, unlike shares, if you want to buy single bonds, you’ll have to shell out a minimum of anywhere between US$100,000 to $250,000 which limits investments to high net-worth individuals. So, in this piece I will focus on bond funds which require a far lower minimum investment.

Here are two basics of bonds (and bond funds) that you should know. Unlike shares, typically you don’t buy these for any upside. You are buying it for stable, regular inflow by way of interest income. Also, the two unique risks are default risk (that the issuer may not repay the principal) and interest rate risk (that the bond prices will dive if interest rates go north). Which means the credit worthiness of the issuer becomes paramount.

Bond funds are mutual funds that invest in bonds. Like other mutual funds, bond funds hold many individual bonds. A bond fund manager researches the markets for the bonds based upon the overall objective of the bond mutual fund. The manager then purchases and sells bonds. Managers also have to sell bonds to meet investor redemptions. This is why bond fund managers rarely hold bonds until maturity. Funds pay regular distributions (or dividends) to investors.

Merits of investing in a bond fund:

• Diversification is important but it would be impossible for small investors to put together a diversified bond portfolio because bonds must be purchased in much larger denominations than stocks. Bond funds provide instant diversification for investors for a low required minimum investment.

• No maturity date to hold for. With an open-end bond mutual fund, you can buy or sell a share of the fund at any time based on the price of each share at the end of each trading day. The price is based on the Net Asset Value (NAV) of all the underlying bonds in the fund’s portfolio.

• If you invest in bonds directly, you must research the risks which can be time-consuming. You must decide when the best time to invest is, and then monitor the bond’s performance and the path of interest rates. You must also decide whether to hold your bond until it matures or sell it in the secondary market. In a bond fund, the manager takes care of all that.

Here are some downsides:

• Credit risk can also be an issue with bond funds as well. Bond funds that include more lower-quality holdings tend to carry more risk of default than high-quality bond funds.

• Funds that very actively manage their portfolios tend to charge higher fees.

• Bond funds have no maturity date, so there is no promise that you will get your money back. At least, if you buy a 10-year bond, barring any default, you know that in 10 years you will receive the face amount of a bond.

• Your income can fluctuate. If you buy an individual bond paying 4 per cent interest (coupon), you will receive the 4 per cent until the bond matures. If you invest in a bond fund currently paying 4 per cent dividend, there is no assurance that the 4 per cent will continue into the future because as bonds are bought, sold and replaced in fund, the income earned by the fund will change and so will the dividend paid to investors.

The return you get on a bond fund can vary significantly depending on the underlying bonds. It could be made up of mainly high-yield bonds (higher risk and return) or mainly US treasury securities (lower risk and return). It could be developed market (lower risk and return) or emerging market (higher risk and return) bonds. It also depends on how much leverage you use- the higher the leverage the higher your return (but the higher the risk). Hence it really depends, as usual, on your risk appetite and return requirement.

Most funds are rated by Morningstar and you can access this free on the Morningstar site. So, first assess your risk and return parameters. Then go online, research big fund houses like Vanguard, Fidelity and PIMCO. Check the fund rating and pick the ones that fit your requirement.