Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) welcomed over 4,200 new companies to its business community in 2022, recording 18 per cent growth compared to the previous year.
RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said: “The latest numbers indicate how far we have come with our commitment to position the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah as a preferred hub for SMEs and industrial players. The fact that thousands of new companies have chosen us is a testament to our progressive strategies, innovative solutions, and continuous efforts in supporting businesses of various types and sizes.
“We are marching into 2023 with the same spirit of facilitating the economic goals of Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE, while also catering to the unique needs of new investors and taking care of the existing companies in our ecosystem.”
RAKEZ rolled out customised set-up packages, launched new products and services, and inked strategic partnerships last year to support various segments in its ecosystem, particularly the SMEs involved in trade and e-commerce.
The economic zone recorded a 206 per cent growth in new general trading companies, with 413 licences issued. E-commerce businesses were second with a 26 per cent hike, followed by services at 15 per cent and commercial at 9 per cent. Most investors came from the UAE, India, Russia, the UK, Egypt and Pakistan.