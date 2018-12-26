Futures fell as much as 1.1 per cent, after Monday’s 6.2 per cent drop. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak tried to reassure investors, saying the market will be more stable in the first half of 2019 due to the deal between Opec and its allies to cut output and producers will react if the situation changes. Meanwhile, S&P 500 Index futures swung between gains and losses Wednesday while the benchmark US gauge is at the brink of sliding into a bear market.