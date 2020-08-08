Dubai: A recent report by the Business Registration & Licensing (BRL) sector of Dubai Economy shows that the number of operating businesses in Jumeirah has reached 3,648 to date. The licences issued according to the activities are: commercial (1,919), professional (1,663), tourism (48) and industrial (18).
In terms of legal forms of the active licences in Jumeirah, Limited Liability Company (LLC) ranked first at 49.5 per cent, followed by Sole Establishment (36.6 per cent), and Civil Company (5.3 per cent). The legal forms also included One-Person Limited Liability Companies, Branches of Companies based in other Emirates, General Partnership, Branches of Foreign Companies, Limited Partnership, Private Joint-Stock Companies and others.
The number of stockholders in the companies operating in Jumeirah reached 25,219 including 749 women entrepreneurs, about 2.8 per cent of the total. The top activity groups for the companies operating in the area include: Restaurants and Cafes; Readymade Garments; Medical Clinics; Other Commercial Activities; Electronics; Other Professional Services; Women’s Saloon; Real Estate, and Women’s Sewing and Design.
Jumeirah Beach includes a number of resorts, such as Madinat Jumeirah, which embraces several resorts such as Mina Al Salam, the Palace Hotel, Dar Al Masif Hotel, and Wild Wadi Water Park. Burj Al Arab Hotel, and Jumeirah Beach Hotel are also located on Jumeirah Beach.
Dubai Economy’s strategy focuses on enhancing ease of doing business as well as driving the overall competitiveness and sustainable growth of Dubai. Dubai Economy adopts a comprehensive approach to promoting the business environment to ensure that the Emirate’s competitiveness is maintained. The BRL sector offers several initiatives such as ease of start-up procedures, business registration, adoption of new e-services, and value-added services for licensed business owners