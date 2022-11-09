Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group and online retailer Noon.com have signed an agreement for the design, development and lease of the UAE’s largest fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi.
Under the 15-year agreement, noon is leveraging KEZAD Group’s build-to-suit (BTS) development solution to construct the bespoke facility on a fast-track basis.
The 115,000 sqm fulfilment centre facility, to be developed on a 252,000 sqm plot, is scheduled to be delivered in 2024, as a sustainable building conforming to Estidama 2 Pearl rating which incorporates initiatives to enable water, energy and waste minimisation and local material use resulting in reduced transportation emissions.
With the introduction of new automation technologies for storage, material movement, and sorting, the facility will enable rapid delivery of products to millions of Noon customers throughout the UAE and will bolster the local economy with the creation of 15,000 new jobs.
KEZAD Group is a subsidiary of AD Ports Group under its Economic Cities & Free Zones Cluster.